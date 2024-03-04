J.D. Power Completes Autovista Group Acquisition

Acquisition includes estimating system provider Glass’s.

J.D. Power announced the completion of its acquisition of Autovista Group, a leading pan-European and Australian automotive data, analytics and industry insights provider. The acquisition, which was announced in September 2023, brings together Autovista Group’s comprehensive datasets, insights and industry expertise with J.D. Power market-leading predictive analytics and valuation and customer experience datasets.

“Autovista Group is home to some of Europe and Australia’s most well-known brands in automobile valuation, repair estimation and predictive analytics, and they have been pioneering the use of data-driven insights since the early 1930s,” said Dave Habiger, president and