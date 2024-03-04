The Hartford Announces New Structure Combining Operations And Technology

The Hartford announced it is bringing together its Operations and Technology, Data, Analytics & Cyber functions expanding Deepa Soni’s role as chief information officer and head of Technology, Data, Analytics & Cyber to include Operations

“Over the past several years, we have invested aggressively in technology – expanding digital capabilities, simplifying processes and platforms, and applying data, analytics and artificial intelligence to enhance products, services and customer experience across the enterprise,” said The Hartford’s Chairman and CEO Christopher Swift. “Combining customer-facing operations with our technology centers of expertise accelerates the benefits of our investments and supports the company’s