Six Students Receive BASF Paint Award of Excellence at Detroit Autorama

To kick off Detroit Autorama 2024 taking place this weekend, BASF announced it awarded six students the BASF Paint Award of Excellence. This honor went to a select group of high-achieving students who are passionate about the automotive industry and collision repair.

The six selected students will participate in exclusive activities during the student career day and take part in discussions about automotive industry professions. Led by International Show Car Association General Manager Paul Potocki, students will evaluate the competition vehicles on their paint. Additionally, award winners will sit with designer Miranda Rumfelt and BASF paint experts for a professional