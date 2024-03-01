Collision Industry Foundation Raising Funds to Assist Collision Repair Technician Injured in Crash

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced a fund-raiser for Gary Noble, a collision repair technician from Louisville, Ky. who works for Louisville Collision. He suffered a major automobile accident in November last year and has been out of work for over 15 weeks now.

CIF is calling on the entire collision repair industry to help through a challenge grant. Though March 8, the CIF will match industry donations made to Noble dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000.

This check will go out to Gary shortly to meet immediate needs. In order to provide him with more funding as soon as possible, the CIF are ending the fund-raising drive on March 8th and sending the additional funds out to Gary.

Donations to this special cause can be made online.