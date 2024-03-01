Car ADAS Solutions ADAS Calibration Technician Certification Program Receives I-CAR Industry Training Alliance Accreditation

Car ADAS Solutions announced that its ADAS Calibration Technician Certification Program has been qualified by the Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) for Industry Training Alliance course credits, becoming one of only 20+ such Alliance partners nationwide. Car ADAS Solutions’ program was developed in 2020 as part of the company’s Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) solution for the industry.
