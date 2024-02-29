CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / WIN Conference Scholarship Walk Provides Funding for Collision Repair Scholarships

WIN Conference Scholarship Walk Provides Funding for Collision Repair Scholarships

By Leave a Comment

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) will hold its in-person Scholarship Walk during the 2024 WIN Annual Conference on Tuesday, May 7 at 7:00 am (PDT). Participation, however, is not limited to in-person conference attendees. Virtual attendees or non-attending friends, family, colleagues and more are invited to support this program by organizing their own community walk or gifting their registration fee – no walking required.

The fundraising walk is part of a full slate of in-depth professional collision repair industry programing, inspiring keynote speakers, and networking and mentoring opportunities set for the Women’s Industry Network (WIN) 2024 Annual Conference. This year’s

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey