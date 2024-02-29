WIN Conference Scholarship Walk Provides Funding for Collision Repair Scholarships

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) will hold its in-person Scholarship Walk during the 2024 WIN Annual Conference on Tuesday, May 7 at 7:00 am (PDT). Participation, however, is not limited to in-person conference attendees. Virtual attendees or non-attending friends, family, colleagues and more are invited to support this program by organizing their own community walk or gifting their registration fee – no walking required.

The fundraising walk is part of a full slate of in-depth professional collision repair industry programing, inspiring keynote speakers, and networking and mentoring opportunities set for the Women’s Industry Network (WIN) 2024 Annual Conference. This year’s