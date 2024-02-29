ProColor Collision Marks Entry into East Coast with New North Carolina Collision Repair Center

ProColor Collision announced the opening of its first location in North Carolina. Located at 3125 Spring Garden Street in Greensboro, ProColor Collision Greensboro West is owned and operated by Russ Morgan, who has spent more than 30 years in the collision repair industry. The company previously operated as Phoenix Body and Paint LLC.

“After serving in the military in Desert Storm, I decided to pursue my lifelong interest in automobiles and trained to be a collision technician,” said Morgan. “After spending more than 25 years doing auto body work, I opened my own business and built this shop from the