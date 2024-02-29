Classic Collision Licenses Mitchell Cloud Estimating

Mitchell, an Enlyte company, and Classic Collision, LLC today announced that they have signed a multi-year agreement that will provide the multi-site operator’s nearly 300 U.S. facilities the ability to leverage Mitchell’s technology. The enterprise licensing agreement gives all current and future Classic Collision locations access to Mitchell Cloud Estimating with Integrated Repair Procedures as well as the company’s Paintless Dent Repair (PDR) calculator.

A Mitchell customer since 2013, Classic Collision already has nearly 100 repair facilities using Mitchell Cloud Estimating. The remaining locations will be onboarded by the end of Q1 2024.

“Classic Collision has experienced exponential growth over