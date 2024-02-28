Six Indicted in Connection with Large Scale Collision Repair Insurance Fraud Scheme in Massachusetts

Individuals alleged to have filed false and fraudulent claims through auto body repair shop.

Six people have been indicted in Massachusetts over allegations they used an auto body repair business to file more than $1 million in fraudulent insurance claims against multiple insurance carriers.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, Everett, Mass. Chief of Police Steven Mazzie and Chief of Investigations of the Massachusetts Insurance Fraud Bureau Katherine Mulligan announced the indictment of six individuals February 26 in connection with allegedly filing false and fraudulent insurance claims through their business, Riviera Auto Body, located on Bow Street in Everett.

During