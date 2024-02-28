CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Nissan Announces Plan to Commercialize Autonomous-Drive Mobility Services in Japan by 2027

Nissan Announces Plan to Commercialize Autonomous-Drive Mobility Services in Japan by 2027

By Leave a Comment

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. yesterday announced its roadmap to commercialize its inhouse-developed, autonomous-drive mobility services in Japan.

According to the company, this is a significant step towards its long-term vision, Nissan Ambition 2030, to empower mobility by solving transportation service issues faced by local communities in Japan. Local communities have been facing several mobility challenges, such as driver shortages, which are a result of an ageing population. With this service, Nissan will provide a broad range of new services that enable free movement.

Nissan has been testing business models for mobility services in Japan and abroad since 2017. These vicinities

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey