Ford Adds PPG Matte Clear Film Option on 2024 Mustang

Mustang customers, as of yesterday, have an all-new way to personalize their ride with the car’s first-ever factory Matte Clear Film, giving Mustang a stylish satin-like finish while also protecting the car’s paint.

The 2024 Mustang Matte Clear Film is a product of PPG. It’s designed to withstand harsh detergents used at hand or touchless car washes, as well as road salt, bird droppings, bug splatter, and asphalt residue.

Available to order starting Feb. 27 and priced at $5,995, this new option comes with the same 3-year/36,000-mile factory warranty that applies to all 2024 Mustang cars.

Mustang Matte Clear Film joins other personalization options, including wheel choices, interior colors, contrasting seatbelts, factory painted brake calipers, and bold and exciting paint colors.

Matte Clear Film is available on all Mustang coupe models (EcoBoost, GT, and Dark Horse) and in all factory paint colors, with first deliveries slated to begin in June. It will be available on all Mustang convertible models in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“Mustang has been about driving freedom and freedom of expression for 60 years, and our new Matte Clear Film provides a whole new way for customers to make Mustang their own,” said Laurie Transou, Mustang Chief Program Engineer.