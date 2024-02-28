Ford Adds PPG Matte Clear Film Option on 2024 Mustang

Mustang customers, as of yesterday, have an all-new way to personalize their ride with the car’s first-ever factory Matte Clear Film, giving Mustang a stylish satin-like finish while also protecting the car’s paint.

The 2024 Mustang Matte Clear Film is a product of PPG. It’s designed to withstand harsh detergents used at hand or touchless car washes, as well as road salt, bird droppings, bug splatter, and asphalt residue.

Available to order starting Feb. 27 and priced at $5,995, this new option comes with the same 3-year/36,000-mile factory warranty that applies to all 2024 Mustang cars.

Mustang Matte Clear Film