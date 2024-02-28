CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Cal/OSHA Increases Civil Penalty Amounts for 2024

Cal/OSHA Increases Civil Penalty Amounts for 2024

By Leave a Comment

Maximum penalties are going up by as much as $4,983 this year.

On January 1, the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) increased penalties for certain violations.

This annual increase is required by a law enacted by the California Legislature in 2017 that authorizes increases in certain minimum and maximum civil penalties to make them consistent with federal OSHA’s civil penalties. The increase is based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ report on the October Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) each year. This year’s adjustment for inflation rate was approximately 3.24%.

For citations issued on

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey