Cal/OSHA Increases Civil Penalty Amounts for 2024

Maximum penalties are going up by as much as $4,983 this year.

On January 1, the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) increased penalties for certain violations.

This annual increase is required by a law enacted by the California Legislature in 2017 that authorizes increases in certain minimum and maximum civil penalties to make them consistent with federal OSHA’s civil penalties. The increase is based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ report on the October Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) each year. This year’s adjustment for inflation rate was approximately 3.24%.

