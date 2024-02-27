CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / White Paper Says Collision Repair Technician Satisfaction Higher than Dealer Service Technicians

White Paper Says Collision Repair Technician Satisfaction Higher than Dealer Service Technicians

By Leave a Comment

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR), in collaboration with the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS), engaged with Ducker Carlisle, a global consulting firm, released a white paper detailing the results of their technician satisfaction survey researching opinions on compensation, culture and career opportunities.

This survey, which was conducted in 2023 and involved more than 800 collision repair technicians, provided insights into various aspects of the profession. Ducker Carlisle’s experience in the automotive space and their history of surveying, analyzing and benchmarking the perspective of diesel and mechanical technicians was instrumental in helping the collision repair industry understand

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey