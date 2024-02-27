ProColor Collision Adds New Location in Fontana, California

ProColor Collision announced the opening of ProColor Collision Fontana, located at 17855 Foothill Blvd in Fontana, Calif. After opening ProColor Collision Rialto in June 2022, shop co-owner Eddy Samawi searched for opportunities to open a second location and serve additional Inland Empire communities.

The new Fontana facility was formerly a smog inspection station that leased a few bays for body shop work.

“After moving to the ProColor Collision brand just over 18 months ago, we’ve repeatedly confirmed the advantages of being part of the network,” said Samawi. “The relationships corporate has with suppliers and insurance companies, as well as the