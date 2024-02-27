Honda Introduces First Production Plug-in Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle in the U.S.

Honda today revealed America’s first production plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle, the 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV. A compact CUV that received a 270-mile EPA driving range rating, CR-V e:FCEV combines an all-new U.S.-made fuel cell system along with plug-in charging capability designed to provide up to 29 miles of EV driving around town with the flexibility of fast hydrogen refueling for longer trips.

“Leveraging Honda fuel cell technology expertise continues to play a critical role in our global goal to