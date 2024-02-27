CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Honda Introduces First Production Plug-in Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle in the U.S.

Honda Introduces First Production Plug-in Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle in the U.S.

By Leave a Comment

Honda today revealed America’s first production plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle, the 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV. A compact CUV that received a 270-mile EPA driving range rating, CR-V e:FCEV combines an all-new U.S.-made fuel cell system along with plug-in charging capability designed to provide up to 29 miles of EV driving around town with the flexibility of fast hydrogen refueling for longer trips.

The 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV is the first production plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle available in the U.S.

“Leveraging Honda fuel cell technology expertise continues to play a critical role in our global goal to

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey