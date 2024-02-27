GEICO Reports Underwriting Profit of $3.6 Billion

Loss ratio was 81% in 2023, down 12.1 percentage points from the previous year when the company reported a $1.88 billion pre-tax underwriting loss.
Berkshire Hathaway reported its 2023 earnings on February 24, including details about its GEICO subsidiary, the third largest private passenger auto insurer in the U.S.
GEICO’s pre-tax underwriting earnings in 2023 reflected higher average premiums per auto policy, lower claims frequencies, reductions in prior accident years’ claims estimates and a reduction in advertising costs. However, average claims severities continued to rise in 2023 due to higher auto repair parts prices, labor costs and medical inflation.
