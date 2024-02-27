Chiltern Capital Invests in UK’s Rapid Repair Network

Chiltern Capital LLP announced it has completed an investment in Rapid Repair Network, a leading provider of same-day accident repairs in the United Kingdom.

Rapid Repair Network has grown strongly since its foundation in 2018, developing a strong market position that underpins its ambitious growth plans. Rapid Repair Network has successfully grown its customer base and service capabilities and now delivers more than 10,000 same-day repairs per year to accident management companies, fleets and insurers, and provides 100% mainland UK coverage.

Chiltern will play an active role in supporting Rob Hawes, Founder and Managing Director of the Rapid Repair Network,