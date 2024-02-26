Pennsylvania College of Technology Receives Nearly $1.5 Million NSF Grant to Aid Transportation and Collision Repair Workforce

Pennsylvania College of Technology announced it is the recipient of a nearly $1.5 million federal grant to support students majoring in a transportation-related field.

The National Science Foundation awarded $1,498,465 (grant No. 2221107) as part of its S-STEM program, which funds scholarships for academically talented low-income students.

Dubbed Transportation Scholars, the program will provide up to $10,000 annually for eligible students. To meet the criteria of high achieving and low income, students must have a high school GPA of at least 3.0 and be eligible for Pell Grant aid.

Scholarship recipients are required to be seeking an associate degree in aviation, automotive, collision repair or diesel.

More information about the Transportation Scholars program and an application are available online.

“In a nutshell, jobs in these transportation fields are plentiful and command high salaries,” said Bradley M. Webb, dean of engineering technologies. “We are grateful to the NSF for recognizing Penn College’s long history of success in preparing students for careers in the transportation industry. With the support of this grant, we hope to offer such opportunities to students who might otherwise not have the means to pursue such enriching careers.”

“All of these fields require proficiency in math,” Webb noted. “That’s why mathematics and transportation faculty at the college are working together to contextualize math concepts using practical examples from the transportation industry. Linking mathematics to careers that are of interest to students can be an effective way to improve learning.”

The Transportation Scholars will be part of a cohort that will meet monthly through the college’s Career Seminars program, featuring personal development activities and field trips to local employers. Individually, the students will be assigned a faculty adviser who will serve as a mentor and career coach.

“We’re confident the various components of the Transportation Scholars program will have the cumulative effect of increasing and diversifying the students eyeing a career in transportation. Eventually, that will pay dividends for the industry as a whole,” Webb said.

The college’s goal is to have 45 scholarship recipients throughout the funding period, which ends in 2028.