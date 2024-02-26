NSC Estimates Traffic Crashes Took More Than 44,000 Lives in 2023

A preliminary analysis from the National Safety Council shows motor vehicle fatalities in the United States remain at a high level, as an estimated 44,450 people died in traffic crashes in 2023. While it marks a 4% decline from 2022, compared to pre-pandemic 2019, it’s a 13.6% uptick, further demonstrating the seriousness of this public health crisis.

Safety issues such as speeding, distracted and impaired driving are all contributing factors to the tens of thousands of people lost in preventable crashes on U.S. roads each year. To address the importance of policies that support a Safe System Approach to eliminate