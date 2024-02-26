GM Launches Online Training for EV First Responders

General Motors announced the launch of free online training content at GMEVfirstrespondertraining.com. While specifically geared towards first responders, the information on the website is also valuable to the towing and collision repair industries.

According to a bulletin released by GM the site includes several videos and other information about additional resources available to build continued awareness about electrified vehicles.

GM delivered the hands-on training to over 5,000 first and second responders from over 700 different departments/agencies over the last two years across the United States and Canada.