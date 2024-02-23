U.S. Traffic Volume Up in December Compared to 2022

Traffic in 2023 was up each month compared to the previous year. Traffic for year above 2019 pre-pandemic peak.

Traffic volume in December increased compared to the previous year, keeping alive a streak of 12 year-over-year (YoY) increases that began in January 2023 after two monthly declines at the end of 2022. Traffic volume was above 2022 levels, and it was also above December 2019 prior to the impact of the pandemic.

Monthly traffic on YoY basis had grown for 15 straight months starting in March 2021 that benefited from the comparison to the first month that the pandemic lockdowns