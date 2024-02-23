Driven Brands Reports Revenue Up 13% to $2.3 Billion for 2023

Revenue increase result of 7% same-store sales growth and 4% net store growth. Paint, Collision & Glass segment same store sales up 6.4%.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) announced revenue the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023 of $2.3 billion, up 13% versus the prior year. System-wide sales were $6.3 billion, up 12% versus the prior year driven by 7% same-store sales growth and 4% net store growth. The Company added 183 net new stores during fiscal 2023.

During the fiscal year, the Company recognized an $851.0 million non-cash goodwill impairment in the Car Wash segment as well as