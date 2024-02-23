California Says ZEVs Were Quarter of Vehicles Sold Last Year

The sales of new zero-emission vehicles have soared 1022% over the past 10 years, according to data from the California Energy Commission.

One in four new cars sold in California were zero-emission in 2023. More ZEVs were sold in California in 2023 than at any point in history, including in Q3 when sales hit their highest share ever at 26.7%. Sales soared by 46% year-over-year.

California is on track to achieve its world-leading goal of 100% ZEV new-car sales by 2035.

The state surpassed both its zero-emission truck sales and vehicle sales goals two years ahead of schedule and surpassed its 10,000 fast EV chargers goal more than a year ahead of schedule.

This year, California announced a new $1.9 billion plan that will help deploy 40,000 new public EV chargers – creating what it says is the most extensive charging network in the country to make it easier for Californians to charge their vehicles.