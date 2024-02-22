Suncorp Group Partners with Australian Collision Industry Alliance Partnership to Boost Collision Repair Careers

Suncorp Group is the first insurance company to throw its support behind Australia’s newest repair industry advocacy body to help combat the skills shortage and ageing workforce of the motor repair industry.

In a two-year sponsorship deal inked with the Australian Collision Industry Alliance (ACIA), Suncorp Group has become the first insurance partner to support the new body which launched last year.

The ACIA is a national not-for-profit and aims to promote a wide range of rewarding careers offered in the collision repair sector to attract and retain staff ensuring the sustainability of the industry.

Its focus is on coordinating