California Autobody Association Partners with CARS Cooperative

New partnership with CARS Cooperative gives CAA members access to cost saving discounts on 25+ automotive industry products and services.

The California Autobody Association announced a new partnership with Collision Automotive Repair Services, Inc. (CARS). The CARS Cooperative provides collision repair shops with complimentary cash back rewards, discounts and exclusive CAA member savings for materials and supplies that you may already be using.

CAA member shops automatically become part of CARS Connection Plus, which offers a variety of special rates, discounts, and savings with dozens of industry vendors. According to the association, the best part of the new partnership is