BASF Coatings Signs Partnership Agreement with INEOS Automotive for Global Body and Paint Program

INEOS Automotive and BASF’s Coatings division have signed an agreement on a global automotive refinish body and paint development. The partners will commit to a long-term strategic collaboration that enables them to exceed the industry standard in vehicle body repair and paint refinish. The partnership includes the supply of sustainable refinish solutions, expertise and latest digital color-matching solutions and training.
