Women’s Industry Network Announces Full Speaker Slate for May 6-8 Annual Conference

2024 WIN Conference to deliver in-depth collision repair industry programming, networking, and mentorship.

A full slate of in-depth professional collision repair industry programing, inspiring keynote speakers, and networking and mentoring opportunities is set for the Women’s Industry Network (WIN) 2024 Annual Conference. This year’s conference, themed Dream Out Loud, will be May 6-8, 2024, and held at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach, Calif.

Early Bird Registration is open through March 1, and there is also a virtual attendance option available.

The Conference will celebrate women in the industry by raising funds for collision repair student scholarships, recognizing scholarship winners,