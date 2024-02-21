Nate Thomsen Named Integrations & Support Manager at Car ADAS Solutions

Car ADAS Solutions announced that Nate Thomsen joined the company as manager of integrations and support.

In his new role, Thomsen will help open new calibration centers and support licensees to ensure their success. This includes providing facility certification, on-site technician development, an overview of shop set-up, and sharing calibration knowledge through body shop visits.

“We are so excited to bring another proven industry leader to our team as we continue to grow our footprint,” said Greg Peeters, CEO of Car ADAS Solutions. “In addition to his many