Wren’s Collision Centers Opens 14th Location

Wren’s Collision Centers announced the grand opening of its 14th location in the historic district of Roswell, Ga. The new facility, situated at 89 Oak Street, marks a significant milestone for the company as it extends its footprint into a vibrant and culturally rich community.

Owner, James Wren expressed his excitement about this expansion, stating, “We’ve been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to become a part of the Roswell community for quite some time. The historic charm and welcoming atmosphere of Roswell align perfectly with our values as a company committed to providing top-notch automotive services and fostering strong community relationships.”