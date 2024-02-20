Classic Collision Acquires Three Repair Centers in Southeast Florida

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of three collision repair facilities in Florida including Empire Auto Body in Pompano Beach, Factory Certified Collision in Oakland Park, and Southeast Collision Center in Boca Raton.

“Our company vision was to help people get back to their routine and lives with ease of mind, and I know the Classic Family will uphold that commitment to our customers, and we look forward to being part of Classic’s continual growth in Florida,” stated Anthony Morello, former owner of Empire Auto Body, Factory Certified Collision, and Southeast Collision Center.

“We are thrilled to welcome all three