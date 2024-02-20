ASA Opposes Oklahoma Auto Repair Price Cap Bill

Association calls on automotive and collision repair industry to ask their legislators to oppose bill that sets a range of maximum fees and labor charges.

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) is calling on the Oklahoma Legislature to oppose Senate Bill (SB) 1853. The association says the legislation, introduced February 6, would make it harder for automotive and collision repair businesses to return a vehicle to safe operating condition by imposing a litany of price mandates and other unfair rules.

ASA encourages automotive repair professionals in Oklahoma to join the repair community’s efforts to stop this bill from becoming law and