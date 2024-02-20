AkzoNobel Announces Automotive & Specialty Coatings Leadership Changes

AkzoNobel (AKZA; AKZOY) today announced that John Griffin, Regional Director Americas Automotive & Specialty Coatings has assumed responsibility for AkzoNobel’s Global Film business in addition to his current responsibilities. The company has also made some adjustments to the U.S. Vehicle Refinishes Sales organizational structure and effective immediately.

Dan Carranza is promoted to Sales Director, Vehicle Refinishes for the U.S. and Mexico, and will continue to report directly to Griffin.

Carranza assumes responsibility for all Vehicle Refinishes Sales and Service activities for the U.S. and Mexico. In addition to his current team, he assumes responsibility for the Business Services and Technical Services teams. Tony Mahon, Business Services Manager, and Don Shearer, Technical Service Manager, now report to Carranza, who brings over 30 years of experience in the collision repair industry, including national and regional leadership positions at both FinishMaster and LKQ, and served as a board member on the I-CAR National Committee.

Also effective immediately, Dustin Warren is promoted to Sales Manager, Vehicle Refinishes for the Eastern Region of the U.S., reporting to Carranza.

Warren assumes responsibility for all Vehicle Refinishes sales activities in the Eastern Region of the U.S. Warren’s previous 27 years of experience with DuPont Automotive Finishes and FinishMaster, plus his 2+ years as an AkzoNobel District Sales Manager, enables him to successfully lead our growth initiatives for his region.