AirPro Approved by BMW North America for its Collision Repair Network

AirPro Diagnostics announced its was selected by BMW North America as an approved provider of its Integrated Services Technical Application (ISTA) software to the BMW Collision Repair Network.

“We are proud to partner with BMW and assist their certified collision repair facilities while utilizing the factory ISTA software,” stated Josh McFarlin President and COO at AirPro Diagnostics. “The labor crisis being experienced globally and here in the US only further cements the value our brand specialists bring to shops across all manufacturers.”

The ISTA software enables AirPro technicians to access comprehensive vehicle information, diagnostic procedures, and repair instructions directly from