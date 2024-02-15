Techs Rock Awards Finalists Named as Public Vote Opens to Decide Grand Prize Winners

The TechForce Foundation has named the Finalists in its Techs Rock Awards and opened the public People’s Choice Grand Prize Vote. One Future Technician and one Working Technician Finalist, as chosen by the public vote, will be named Grand Prize Winners. Voting is open now online through February 28.

TechForce Foundation’s Techs Rock Awards recognizes both technical students’ and professional technicians’ commitment to the profession. The pressing national demand for top-tier technicians–nearly three job openings for every tech school graduate–drives the Techs Rock Awards. Honorees serve as true role models, inspiring the next generation and fueling the pipeline of future