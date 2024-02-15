CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Fenix Parts Acquires Pacific Rim Auto Parts

Fenix Parts Acquires Pacific Rim Auto Parts

By Leave a Comment

Fenix Parts announced it has completed its acquisition of the assets of Pacific Rim Auto Parts in Ft. Worth, Texas. Pacific is a specialty automotive recycler focused on ecommerce part listing and sales.

Fenix PartsBill Stevens, CEO of Fenix Parts, said, “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Pacific and welcome the talented team to Fenix. We are excited about the opportunity to leverage Pacific’s specialty vehicle acquisition expertise with Fenix’s experience recycling hybrid vehicles. Our plan is for the Pacific team to focus on specialty, hybrid and electric vehicle recycling utilizing ecommerce sales channels.”

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey