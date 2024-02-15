Fenix Parts Acquires Pacific Rim Auto Parts

Fenix Parts announced it has completed its acquisition of the assets of Pacific Rim Auto Parts in Ft. Worth, Texas. Pacific is a specialty automotive recycler focused on ecommerce part listing and sales.

Bill Stevens, CEO of Fenix Parts, said, “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Pacific and welcome the talented team to Fenix. We are excited about the opportunity to leverage Pacific’s specialty vehicle acquisition expertise with Fenix’s experience recycling hybrid vehicles. Our plan is for the Pacific team to focus on specialty, hybrid and electric vehicle recycling utilizing ecommerce sales channels.”