CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / Research / Collision Repair Industry Production Finishes 2023 Up Nearly 6% Compared to Previous Year

Collision Repair Industry Production Finishes 2023 Up Nearly 6% Compared to Previous Year

By Leave a Comment

Production in December was up month-over-month, but down versus December 2022.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the preliminary December collision repair employment, hours worked and wages indicated production was up for the full year. The month of December was down on a year-over-year basis but up from the previous month.

Overall, total collision repair industry employment in December was up 7% and production employment was up 4.7% compared to December 2022.

The industry’s total production, which we define as the total average weekly hours per month

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey