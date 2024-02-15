I-CAR Announces Leadership Team Appointments

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced strategic appointments to its executive leadership team, with immediate effect. These positions, focused on building both strong industry relations while continuing to enhance technical programming at all levels, are being made to further build I-CAR’s position as the industry’s leader and expert on vehicle technology and related technical educational programming.

Jeff Peevy, an I-CAR veteran with more than 20 years of industry experience, has been appointed Vice President, Industry Relations. In this pivotal role, Peevy underscores the organization’s commitment to fostering