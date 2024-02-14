CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / NOVUS Glass Adds New Location in Ancaster, Ontario

NOVUS Glass Adds New Location in Ancaster, Ontario

By Leave a Comment

Glendale Motors, a trusted name in automotive services among the community of Ancaster, Ontario since 1950, announced the latest addition to its offerings with the launch of NOVUS Glass Ancaster.  As the newest addition of glass repair and replacement services, NOVUS Glass Ancaster joins the enterprise’s three other primary service areas, including NAPA AUTOPRO complete auto service, Tirecraft tire and lube service, as well as touchless and self-serve car washes.

After running a couple of garages in the lower city, Adrian Kloet made the decision to purchase the automotive service center in 1981. Today, Doug Kloet, having taken over from

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey