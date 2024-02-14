Kristle Bollans Named National Director of U.S. Insurer Sales at CSN Collision

CSN Collision announced that Kristle Bollans has joined the company as national director of U.S. insurance sales.

In her new role, Bollans will focus on identifying new business opportunities and developing partnerships with U.S. insurance carriers.

“We are thrilled to have Kristle join CSN as the leader of our U.S. insurance sales,” said Sean Donaldson, CSN’s senior vice president of business development and marketing. “Her unparalleled experience in this channel, combined with her professionalism, business acumen and unwavering commitment to delivering on our value proposition made her the ideal candidate for this opportunity.”

“I believe in bringing an