Empire Auto Part Establishes Scholarship Celebrating Black History Month through TechForce Foundation

Empire Auto Parts, the distributor of aftermarket collision repair parts, announced the creation of the Empire Auto Parts Scholarship Fund. Initially, each year the fund will award two scholarships to two students enrolled in a post- secondary school collision repair program in an underserved community within Empire’s geographic market. The scholarship fund has been created as part of Empire’s celebration of Black History Month and will be administered by the TechForce Foundation.

For the last several years, the collision repair industry has been hit hard by a shortage of technicians, which ultimately affects all sectors of the industry, as well as those that rely on it. TechForce, along with other organizations, is committed to closing this resource gap by facilitating entry of the next generation of workers into an increasingly technology-driven collision repair workplace.

“Empire Auto Parts is proud to join with other market leaders to provide the resources necessary to enable talented students the opportunity to pursue their passion in this exciting and rapidly changing industry,” said Empire’s Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Siebert. “We look forward to participating in the hard work necessary to find, develop and retain the people who will be the future leaders of the industry.”

The Empire Auto Parts Scholarship Fund will award two $2,000 scholarships. In total, TechForce Foundation will be awarding $4 million in scholarships in 2024.

More information and applications for TechForce Foundation scholarship opportunities are available online.