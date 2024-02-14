Collision Repair Education Foundation Announces 2024 Executive Committee

PartsTrader’s Brenda Hogen named Chair, two new board members welcomed.
The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) introduced its newly appointed Executive Committee, which consists of seven industry professionals who are dedicated to supporting the future of the industry through engagement with collision schools and students. The Foundation announced Brenda Hogen (PartsTrader) has been named to the position of Chair for 2024, and CREF is also happy to welcome two new Board members: Mark Allen (Audi America) and Chris Dewes (PPG).
CREF’s 2024 Executive Committee includes:
- Chair Brenda Hogen (Parts Trader)
- Vice-Chair Mark Helvenston (IAA, Inc.)
- Treasurer Mark Verbois (Enterprise Holdings)
