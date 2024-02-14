CIECA 15th Annual Conference September 23-25 in Detroit

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced its 15th annual CIECA conference — CONNEX 2024 will be held September 23-25 in Detroit, Mich. The event will include:
- Insightful and high-profile business and technical speakers
- Networking opportunities with all industry segments
- A National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides vehicle gifting
- A private tour at the American Center for Mobility
Hotel details will be announced soon.
Call for Speakers
CIECA is looking for thought leaders and industry professionals to present. CIECA invites you to share your knowledge and expertise as we work together to explore emerging issues, forecast for the
