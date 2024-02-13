Virginia Oden Named Assistant Vice President at ASE Education Foundation

Virginia Oden has been named assistant vice president of the ASE Education Foundation, it was announced by Mike Coley, president of the Foundation.

In her role at the ASE Education Foundation, Oden will work closely with the foundation’s field managers, industry partners, state and national educators, and career and technical education (CTE) organizations.

“We are very pleased to welcome Virginia to the ASE Education Foundation and know she will be a great asset in helping us achieve our goals,” said Coley. “Virginia brings an extensive background in recruiting