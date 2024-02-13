CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / John Young Named CFO and Advisory Board Member at CrashBay

John Young Named CFO and Advisory Board Member at CrashBay

By Leave a Comment

CrashBay announced the appointment of John Young as a member of the advisory board and as their new CFO.

Young, a seasoned cross-functional tech and startup Executive, brings over 25 years of experience, driving 12 successful exits, multiple acquisitions, and raising over $235M in capital. His extensive background, including guiding disruptive technology-driven companies, serving as a mentor to entrepreneurs, and contributing significantly to the growth and profitability of numerous ventures, makes him a valuable addition to the CrashBay team.

As CrashBay continues to expand rapidly in the United States and Canada and undergoes a significant transition from a self-funded, angel-backed

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey