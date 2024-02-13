John Young Named CFO and Advisory Board Member at CrashBay

CrashBay announced the appointment of John Young as a member of the advisory board and as their new CFO.

Young, a seasoned cross-functional tech and startup Executive, brings over 25 years of experience, driving 12 successful exits, multiple acquisitions, and raising over $235M in capital. His extensive background, including guiding disruptive technology-driven companies, serving as a mentor to entrepreneurs, and contributing significantly to the growth and profitability of numerous ventures, makes him a valuable addition to the CrashBay team.

As CrashBay continues to expand rapidly in the United States and Canada and undergoes a significant transition from a self-funded, angel-backed