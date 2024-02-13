Interview Jason Moseley, IBIS CEO

Moseley discusses what’s on the agenda at the March IBIS USA event and the theme for the 2024 series of events globally.

The annual International Bodyshop Industry Symposium (IBIS) USA event will be held March 19-21 in Anaheim, California. The official theme for this year’s IBIS schedule, and the March invitation-only USA event is Transforming, Tomorrow, Together.

In our video interview embedded below, Jason Moseley, CEO of IBIS, explained that this year’s theme for its nine symposiums held across the world builds upon the work done at IBIS last year.

“As we went through our 2023 conferencing program, realized that there was a common thread coming out of all the discussions or the presentations or the debates. And that was we need to continue to have better collaboration, better partnerships, greater industry alliances. We are facing massive challenges. We’ve made some good progress as an industry in recognizing those, but more needs to be done,” said Moseley. “We can only do that by working together and finding these true partnership and alliances. And that drove the theme of Transforming, Tomorrow, Together, and we’ll be bringing that theme to the USA and Anaheim.”

Discussing the agenda for this year’s Symposium, Moseley explained, “We have the vehicle technology issue, the electrification, the whole aspect of up-skilling and being ready in investment in body shop. We’ve got supply chains and how are they changing. We’ve got the role insurers play in the industry, and the role OEMs play, and obviously the one that everybody talks about is the labor crisis, the talent shortage. But this year, what we’re going to do, we’re going to take a different approach to discussing those issues.”

“We are going to really kick this conference off with a dose of reality, which might be painful. Yes, there are good things, but we’re really only scratching the surface to make this industry stronger with all the headwinds that we’re facing,” said Moseley. “We’re going to take that head on, and the idea this year is we’re going to come out of the event with a series of actions and things that are actually going to change. Real, tangible actions. There’s going to be some surprises in the room at the event.”

More information about the IBIS USA event and its other events around the world is available on the IBIS website.